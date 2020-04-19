Scotty Brown, age 71, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1948, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Thomas Plato Brown and the late Nell Mayberry Brown.
He was a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church and was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He served his country in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart for his service. Scotty worked as a Rock Mason.
Scotty leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Danielle Brown of Newland, NC; Sister: Sharon Brown of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Sister: Susie Brown of Newland, NC; Sister: Tammy (James) Smith of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Brother: Freddy (Linda) Brown of Cranberry, NC; Brother: Richard (Kathy) Brown of Elk Park, NC.
Graveside services for Scotty Brown will be private in the Cranberry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to: The Waters at Roan Highlands, 146 Buck Creek Rd., Roan Mountain, TN 37687 in recognition of the wonderful and loving care they provided to Scotty.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Scotty and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
