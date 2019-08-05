Sarah Ruth Campbell, born Dec. 3, 1948, left this world to join our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
We are comforted thinking of her joyous reunion with her Mama and Daddy: Stuart and Mildred Berry, and her Brother and Sister-in-law: Frank and Barbara Berry, who preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her Husband of 36 years: Don Campbell; Daughter and Son-in-law: Dawn and Glen Millard; and Grandson: Garrett Icard; and Son: Nick Greene. Also, her Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Louise and Gordon Thompson, Phyllis and Jerry Craig, Lane and Kenny Davis, and Nancy and Brian Whitman, and Brother and Sister-in-law: Bill and Margaret Berry; as well as 12 nieces and nephews and their children.
Ruth’s passion was sewing, and she was a master seamstress. She made clothes for her children when they were young. She made her daughter’s wedding dress, and she was always hemming something for a family member or friends. One of her most significant contributions was making more than 130 dresses for Samaritan’s Purse to be distributed around the world to girls without any clothing.
Ruth retired from the newspaper industry in 2012. She was an active member in the P.E.O. International Organization and served as President for two years. Ruth was also an active member of First Baptist Church of Newland.
A service in memory of Ruth will be held at the First Baptist Church of Newland at noon on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the P.O.E. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer’s Dept., 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
Her family and friends look forward to the day we will be reunited with Ruth in Heaven. For now, she is in the loving arms of Jesus.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care of Arden is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.