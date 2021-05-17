Sandra Aldridge Calloway, 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on September 11, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Talton Wade Aldridge and the late Jacqueline Goins Aldridge.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church Newland, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. She later joined the Plumtree Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin H. “Bud” Calloway and her sister, Sue Wagner.
Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Valerie C. Jaynes of Newland, NC, Vicki C. Strauss of Newland, NC; two granddaughters, Lauren J. (Casey) Turbyfill of Newland, NC, Samantha S. (Shane) Carpenter of Newland, NC; grandson, Joshua T. Strauss of Newland, NC; two sisters, Sherry Aldridge Orchard of Knoxville, TN, Shelia Aldridge of Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughter, Ruby Turbyfill; great-grandson, Rhett Carpenter; sister-in-law, Elnora Wilson of Banner Elk, NC; aunt, Jeweldine Aldridge of Newland, NC; uncle, Jay (Jeanette) Goins of Bradenton, FL; niece, Kellee Wagner Reed; three nephews, Kevin Wagner, Brad Wilson, Greg Wilson; many cousins and special friends.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the funeral home. A funeral service followed the visitation at 5 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel with the Rev. Lonnie Barnes officiating. Interment and graveside services followed at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Newland Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers gathered at the funeral home on Monday morning at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to, Medi Home Hospice for all of the special care and help they provided over the last year and a half. We could never begin to thank Cassandra Schneck for all the time she spent taking care of Sandra for the past three and half years. You have been our angels on earth.
