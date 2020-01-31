Samuel McLester "Sammy" Trivette, Jr., age 58, of Elk Park, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.
Sammy was born Feb. 10, 1961, in Watauga County, a son of Velma Ruth Greene Trivette and the late Samuel McLester Trivette, Sr. He was a truck driver for John Greene Trucking.
Sammy is survived by his Wife: Leta Ward Trivette of the home; two Daughters: Beth Dishman and husband Carter of Sugar Grove, and Heather Trivette Lyons of Elk Park; two Sons: Sammy Joe Trivette and wife Michele of Banner Elk, and Brett Trivette of Newland; three Granddaughters: Ida Grace and Anna Dishman, and Addison Trivette; three Grandsons: Noah Cash Dishman, Jett Lyons, and Weston Trivette; his Mother: Velma Ruth Trivette of Mentor, Ohio; two Sisters: Betsy Kuser and husband John of Toledo, Ohio, and Gloria Rogers of Catawba Island, Ohio, and one Brother: Glenn Trivette of Mentor, Ohio. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father: Samuel McLester Trivette, Sr.; his Father-in-law: Conrad Rufus Ward, and one Brother-in-law: Bob Rogers.
Funeral services for Samuel McLester "Sammy" Trivette, Jr. were conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state at the chapel from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Officiating were Pastor David Ward, Pastor Richard Trivette, and Pastor Charlie Martin. Graveside services and burial were conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family by clicking to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
