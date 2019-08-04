Samuel Edward Byrd, age 65, of the Three Mile community went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his residence.
A native of Mitchell County, Sam was born on March 2, 1954, to the late Isaac and Maudie Mae Lowery Byrd.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two Brothers: James and Seth Byrd.
Sam was employed by Baxter’s, Blevins and Riddle Oil Company and Mineral City Oil Company. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Sam loved his family and his church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, airplanes, motorcycles, automobiles, mechanicing, the ocean and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and loved spending time with family most of all.
Sam is survived by his Wife of 42 years: Brenda Wise Byrd; three Children: Greg Gardner (Lisa), Dawn Honeycutt (Richard) and Jeff Byrd (Kelly); two Sisters: Linda Hoilman and Margaret Buchanan (Randle). Also surviving Sam are five Grandchildren: Kevin Gardner, Kelsey Gardner, Joshua Roberson, Levi Roberson and fiancé Emily and Sawyer Byrd; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy Rupard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the church. Interment will follow the service at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Sam’s memory are asked to consider Hospice of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Blue Ridge and Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment.
