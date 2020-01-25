Ruth Murray Estep age 90, of Elk Park, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. Ruth was born on Dec. 29, 1929, in Avery County to the late Charley and Ida Brown Stines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Harvey Estep; three Brothers: Floyd, Clyde, and Coy Stines; three Sisters: Addy Estep, Ula Ward, and Verdi Vines.
Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was employed by Cannon Memorial Hospital for 14 years. She enjoyed watching game shows and the Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed listening the radio and reading her Bible.
Those left to cherish her memory are two Sons: Dean Estep and wife Evelyn, and Marshall Estep and wife Lois all of Elk Park; one Daughter: Phyllis Mitchel and husband, Mike, of Elk Park; one Sister: Viola Phillips of Vilas; five Grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Rev. Richard Jones officiating.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private at McGuire Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Estep family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Ruth and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
