Ruby Fender Williams, 88, of Three Mile Highway in Newland, N.C., died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on January 15, 1932 in Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nettie Melton Fender. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, James Williams who passed away in 2005. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Geneva Ayers.
Ruby was retired from American Thread following thirty-eight and a half years of service. She had been a member for fifty plus years of the Burnsville Church of God of Prophecy where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Women's Missionary Leader. She loved her church, church family, and any church related activities. She also loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was known as a great cook and enjoyed preparing delicious food for family reunions and get-togethers. She enjoyed working in her flowers and sewing.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Hank Williams and wife, Tammy of Three Mile and Mark Williams of Three Mile; her grandchildren, Carson and Spencer Williams of Three Mile, Destiny Buchanan and husband, Cody of Marion and Mercedez Buchanan and husband, Josh of Marion; her great grandchildren, Gracie and Cooper; her brother, Boyce Fender and wife, Janet of Hockessin, DE; her sister, Conita Stacey of Wilmington, DE; and her sister-in-law, Mildred Guthrie of Three Mile.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Norris officiating. Graveside services and interment will be in the Pisgah Untiled Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and service to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staff of Brian Center Health & Rehab for their wonderful and loving care of Ruby.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com., selecting Ruby Williams’ name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Williams and is honored to be serving the Williams family. Mrs. Williams’ obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.