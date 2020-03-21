Mrs. Ruby Clark Puett, 102, of Morganton and the Jonas Ridge Community, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, one day shy of her 103rd birthday.
Ruby was born March 18, 1917, in Avery County, to the late Wesley Joseph Clark and Fannie Rose Clark. Also preceding her in death are her Husbands: James Webb and Clarence Puett; one Son: Bobby Webb; a Grandson: Rodney Puett; Granddaughter: Deborah Abernathy; and a Great-grandson: Cody Puett.
Left to cherish all the wonderful memories are her Daughter: Lois Jones, with whom she made her home; Sons, Clifford Puett and wife, Peggy, Roger Puett, and Walter 'Bud" Puett and wife, Juanita. Also surviving are her Grandchildren: Bryan Jones, Dustin (Libby) Puett, Chip Puett, Lisa (Steve) Nelson, Jeff (Andrea) Webb, Carol (Holly) Webb, Scott Webb, James Webb, and Tyrone Webb, Darlene Carpenter, Michael Puett and Tammy Banner; Great-granddaughters: Autumn Miller and Aubrey Puett; Great-great-grandson: Colton Bears; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Granny, as she was known to many, never met a stranger. She loved God, and she loved her family. Our loss is Heaven's gain, and an angel has gained her wings. This is not goodbye but until we meet again.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, for the love and compassion they showed Ruby and her family. They would also like to thank the staff of Burke Primary Care for being so kind to Ruby for many years.
A graveside service for immediate family was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Donald Gragg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.
