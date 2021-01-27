Roy McFee, 87, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at his home.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Ada Reed McFee. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita Carr, Sereptha Fish and Hester Metcalf; and brothers, Doyle, Coyle and Tommy McFee.
Roy was a Christian man saved at an early age and served his country in the US Navy. In 1977 he started RH McFee Machine Shop, Inc. He was always encouraging others. Roy was a hardworking and loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, golf and bowling.
Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Mentha Ann Parsons McFee; daughter, Cindy McFee of Weaverville; sons, Chris McFee and wife, Suzanne, of Spruce Pine and Gregory McFee of Klamath Falls, Oregon; grandchildren, Wyatt McFee, Nyla McFee, Ronnie Wise, Marah Wise, Heather McFee, Gary McFee and Liam McFee; sister-in-law, Cora McFee of Fletcher; and friend, Sam Barrier. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 31st in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Dan Price will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Sam Barrier, Russell Lankford, Steven Queen, Jim Phillips, Mark Williams and Hank Williams and honorary pallbearers will be: Paul Boone and David Queen.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care WNC at 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.