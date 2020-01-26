Roy Lee “Tim” Troutman, Jr., age 60, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence. Roy was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late Roy Lee Troutman, Sr. and Ruth Hughes Troutman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Sister: Dorothy Troutman Hughes; a Niece: Toni Vess; a Nephew: Brady Lee Hughes; and a Brother-in-law: C.L. Young.
Roy worked in construction and was a member of First Baptist Church in Roan Mountain. He had earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Art at ETSU and he loved photography.
Those left to cherish his memory include three Sisters: Billie Gray (Leroy) of Greenville, Tenn., Patricia Young of Roan Mountain and Ruth Ann Tipton (Terry) of Johnson City, Tenn.; a Daughter: Heather Hampton of Johnson City, Tenn.; several Nieces and Nephews; his Girlfriend: Mary Parker of Roan Mountain; and her children and grandchildren.
A graveside service to honor the life of Roy Lee “Tim” Troutman, Jr. will be conducted at noon on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Troutman Family Cemetery in the Burbank Community of Roan Mountain, with Mr. Allen Hughes officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Harsh, Raymond Thomas and Tony Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 a.m. on Monday.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mr. Troutman and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Roan Mountain, Tenn.
