Rosie Justine Gragg, age 86, of Collettsville, NC finished her race and moved in to glory on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 2, 1933, in Banner Elk, NC, a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Gragg and the late Indiana Isabella Gragg.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, and eight Brothers and sisters.
Rosie was a member of Johns River Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading her bible, feeding birds, taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She not only enjoyed listening to Gospel music but she also liked to sing it as well.
Rosie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 70 years: Obie Gragg of Collettsville, NC; Son: Rev. David (Sue) Gragg of The Globe, NC; Son: Jesse Richard (Shirley) Gragg of Carey's Flat, NC; Son: Clayton (Kathy) Gragg of Lenoir, NC; Son: Roger (Charlene) Gragg of Newland, NC; Son: Jimmy (Deanna) Gragg of Collettsville, NC; Daughter: Della (Kirk) Ekard of Linville Falls, NC; 15 Grandchildren; 28 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild, Sister and best of friends: Christine Coffey of Lenoir, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Rosie Justine Gragg will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon up until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Gragg Family Cemetery down in the Globe.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gragg family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Rosie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.