Rosemary A. Jones, 81, of Gettysburg, Pa., died Friday, July 26, at the home of her daughter. She was the widow of Jimmie Jones who died Sept 23, 2016.
Born Dec 14, 1937, in Philadelphia, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Walter J. & Rosemary A. (Mellon) Edwards. She was a Hallahan High School graduate of Philadelphia. She was retired as Food Service Director for Charles A. Cannon Hospital of Banner Elk, NC since 1998 after 20 years of service.
Surviving are her two Daughters: Erin A. Eckard of Gettysburg, with whom she resided; Megan Jones of Victor, Mont.; Son: James P. Jones of Boston, Mass.; three Grandchildren; Brother: John Edwards of N. Augusta, SC; and Sister: Eileen Hall of Sun City, Calif. Rosemary was predeceased by her Sister: Carol Gallagher. She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, Pa., and a Ladies Aid member of Harney VFW Post 6918. She was full of fun, life and laughter. Rosemary was a loving mother with a free spirit.
Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown Pa. Graveside Service is Wednesday, July 31, at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Online condolences may be shared by clicking to www.littlesfh.com.
