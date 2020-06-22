Ronnie Goins, age 79, of Plumtree, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Mitchell House. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Clyde and Jean Elam Goins. Ronnie was a people person and a friend to all. He was an avid fan of the Redskins, UNC Tar Heels and NASCAR racing.
Surviving is his Son: Kevin Goins and girlfriend, Teresa, of Spruce Pine; Daughter: Kristi Goins of Siler City; Granddaughter: Tiffany Goins of Newland; Grandsons: Austin and Jalen; Great-grandchildren: Blakley and Taylee and a Brother: Tony Goins and wife, Brenda, of Lincolnton.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Powdermill Baptist Church. Rev. Clay Dale and Rev. Ken Staton will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the church. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, in Yellow Mountain Cemetery. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservices.com.
