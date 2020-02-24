Ronnie Christenbury, 71, of Banner Elk passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Watauga Medical Center. He was a native of Caldwell County and the son of the late Johnston B. and Elsa Louise Kirby Christenbury.
Ronnie worked for the United States Postal Service, where he delivered packages and dog treats on Beech Mountain until his retirement.
He is survived by his Brother: Larry B. Christenbury and wife, Anthea, of Aurora, Colo.; and a Nephew: Matthew Christenbury of Denver, Colo.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mr. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk.
Online condolences may be shared with the Christenbury family by clicking to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
