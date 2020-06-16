Ronald Eugene Gill passed away on June 15, 2020 in Banner Elk, NC at the age of 92.
Ron was born on May 21, 1928, in Sharon, Pa., to parents Harry Gill, Sr. and Beatrice Bartlett Gill. After graduating from Sharon High School, he served in the Army for three years and worked in the Pentagon during WWII. Ron then studied and graduated with his Bachelor’s in Business from Youngstown State in Ohio. He worked diligently in the automobile industry throughout his life, eventually establishing his own Gill Chevrolet-Buick dealership in 1960. He married Carol Frederick in 1951 and they had five children together, working and building a life in Conneaut, Ohio, for 40 years. After Carol passed away and he retired, Ron met and married Betty Teem in 1992 and they spent many years traveling the world and enjoying the mountains at their home in Banner Elk, NC.
Ron’s life was defined by his faith in Christ as he served in the Methodist church and was active on building projects and missionary trips to six different countries in Africa. He went multiple times to Liberia, Africa to help build Africa University there. He was an extremely hard worker and truly enjoyed serving others. In Boone, NC, Ron volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Prison Ministry and also helped with construction on the Alliance Bible Fellowship auditorium. His love for his family, his many stories about his life, along with his ready smile and laughter brought joy to everyone around him. Ron will be greatly missed!
Ron is survived by his Wife of almost 28 years: Betty Teem Gill; Son: Terry Gill of Kansas City, Mo.; Daughter: Sandra Gill McNutt and husband, Robert of Wendell, NC; Son: Timothy Gill of San Francisco, Calif.; Daughter: Peggi Gill and husband, Christopher, of Manassas, Va.; Daughter: Juli Gill of Houston, Texas; Betty’s Son: Mike Teem and wife, Gail, of Callawassie, SC; Betty’s Son: David Teem and wife, Allyson, of Clayton, NC; and Betty’s Daughter: Carol Teem Ayers and husband, Brian, of Youngsville, NC. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his Wife of 40 years: Carol Frederick Gill; Father: Harry Gill, Sr.; Mother: Beatrice Gill; Brother: Robert Gill; Brother: Harry Gill, Jr.; and Grandson: Hogan Teem.
Due to the COVID-19 there will be no formal service.
Memorials May be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship or to Samaritan’s Purse.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gill family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.