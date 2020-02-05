Roger Wilmot Appleton Jr. age 71, of Newland, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. He was born in Arlington County, Va., on July 14, 1948, to the late Evelyn S. and Roger W. Appleton Sr.
Private services have already been conducted.
