Roger Wayne Sluder, 57, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, near Chicago, Ill.
Born on April 7, 1962, Roger was raised in Newland, NC, and was a graduate of Avery County High School and Appalachian State University.
Survivors include his Parents: Ronald and Willamae Sluder; his Wife: Cynthia Sluder; Sons: Christopher Sluder and Matthew Sluder; Sister: Roxann Smith; Nephews: Tim Palmer (Amy) and Michael Smith (Kirsten); and Niece: Nikki Carr (Chris).
No funeral services are scheduled at this time, however a Celebration of Life services may be announced and conducted at a later date.
Oakeys East Chapel of Roanoke, Va., is serving the Sluder family.
