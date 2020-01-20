Roger Wayne Sluder

Roger Wayne Sluder, 57, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, near Chicago, Ill.

Born on April 7, 1962, Roger was raised in Newland, NC, and was a graduate of Avery County High School and Appalachian State University.

Survivors include his Parents: Ronald and Willamae Sluder; his Wife: Cynthia Sluder; Sons: Christopher Sluder and Matthew Sluder; Sister: Roxann Smith; Nephews: Tim Palmer (Amy) and Michael Smith (Kirsten); and Niece: Nikki Carr (Chris).

No funeral services are scheduled at this time, however a Celebration of Life services may be announced and conducted at a later date.

Oakeys East Chapel of Roanoke, Va., is serving the Sluder family.

