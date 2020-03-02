Roger Dale “Boney” Tolley, Sr. 72, of Watauga, Tenn., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Born Feb. 16, 1948, in Newland, NC, he was a son of the late Charlie Tolley and Maxine Puckett. He was retired from RDR Mobile Homes. Boney was a member of Fellowship Community Church and he helped build the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Mary Ruth Coleman Tolley; by two Brothers: Waites Puckett and Paul Puckett; and a Sister: Wilma Scalf.
Survivors include his Children: Lisa Marie (Travis) Winters, Geraldlena (Ray) Barnett and Roger Tolley, Jr. his fiancé Treena, and April (Scott) Barnett; 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren; two Brothers: Howard and Doyle Puckett; and a Sister: Clara Cain.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in Memorial Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Ken Hauser and Pastor Lester Guinn officiating. Music will be provided by Margaret Calderon. Graveside service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Lyons Cemetery. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday will be Travis Winters, Daniel Banks, Dustin Gobble, Justin Barnett, Ray Barnett, Brian Barnett, Charles Guinn, Charles Guinn, Jr. and Joshua Lovette. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Puckett, who is a special nephew, and Jessica Banks.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel of Elizabethton, Tenn., is serving the Tolley family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.