On Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, Robert Thomas Wise Jr. passed away at the age of 65. Born April 30, 1954, he was the son of the late Tom and Ruth Wise.
Robert was preceded in death by his Wife: Lynda Burleson Wise. He is survived by his Sons: Cain Wise and Kyle Wise, both of Newland; Granddaughter: Mia Wise; Grandson: Salem Wise; Sisters: Pat Carpenter and her husband Shufford, of Newland, Tommie Richardson of Newland, Debbie Dotson and her husband, Jerry, of Boone; Mother-in- law: Billie Burleson of Newland; Brother in law: Tom Burleson and his wife Deni of Newland; Sisters-in law: Connie Greene and her husband, Ted, of Boone, Martha Jo Buchanan and her husband, Bruce, of Newland.
Several nieces and nephews.
Interment and graveside service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the Fletcher Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Roger Wise officiating.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wise family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
