On August 5, 2021, Robert Lee “Bob” Cookson Sr. of Cumming, Ga., and Linville, N.C., passed away peacefully in his sleep after several days in hospice care.
Bob was born to Jay and Sarah Earnhardt on Aug. 10, 1933, in DeWeese, NC. He was an only child. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine.
Bob graduated from Oak Ridge Military Institute in 1952 before serving a tour in the US Navy. He attended the University of South Carolina and Pfeiffer College for undergraduate work. Soon after, he joined Gillette Corporation in corporate sales where he would retire in 1996 as a Regional Sales Executive for Papermate.
As a teenager, Bob spent summers at Myrtle Beach and came to love dancing Carolina Shag and Beach music. It was an activity that he shared with his first wife and how he met his second wife, Robin. He was a member of the Atlanta Shag Club and was in the Living Legends of Shag and has a plaque on the wall at Fat Harold’s Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach. He was most recently a member of St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Alpharetta, Ga. He served more than a decade as a great scoutmaster and scout leader and a season or two as a not-so-good baseball coach. He was an avid golfer and hunter for most of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Robin and two sons, Bob (Melody) Cookson and Chris (Tina) Cookson; and grandchildren, Savannah (Craig) Campbell, Bobby Cookson, Jay Cookson, and Brianna Cookson. He is also survived by stepdaughters Ashley (Brett) Marks, Taylor (Scott) Presson, and Lindsay Clarke; and their children.
A memorial service for Bob will be held on August 28, 2021 at 4 pm at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, 1600 W Mallard Creek Church Rd, Charlotte, NC. A casual dinner reception will follow at a location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to the Hall of Fame Foundation that supports shaggers with medical need (Hall of Fame Foundation, PO Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597) or to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.
