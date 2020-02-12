Robert “Hayden” Burleson, 85, of Conley Road, Morganton, NC, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Avery County on June 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Jess and Sarah McKinney Burleson. His love of driving fast cars led him to a career with the NC Department of Transportation, where he retired after driving trucks for 20 years. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a longtime member of the North Carolina State Employees Association.
In addition to his parents, Hayden was preceded in death by five Sisters and two Brothers: Mabel Hughes (Gus), Hazel Tipton (Pete), Oran Burleson, Marjorie Buchanan (Charles), Janice McClellan (Bobby), Paul William “Howard” Burleson (Helen), and Jess Burleson, Jr. (Ruth).
Surviving are: his beloved Wife of 57 years: Billie King Burleson, of the home; Brother-in-law: Bobby King and his wife, Nancy, of Newland; and Sister-in-law: Sally Lou Rominger and her husband, Dana, of Banner Elk; a Sister: Janet Buchanan and her husband, Pat, of Newland; and numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great-nieces, Great-nephews, and Great-great nieces and nephews on whom he doted.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the church with Dr. Dewey Thomas, Mr. Tommy Sain, Rev. Brian Buckner, and Dr. David Burleson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hayden’s kind smile, devotion to his wife, love for his family, and care for his horses and his yard will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Donations in his memory may be made to the PRBC Building Fund, PO Box 1159, Morganton, NC 28680.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family.
