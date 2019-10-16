Robert Causby

A Memorial Service for Robert Causby, who passed away on March 14, 2019, will be hosted by his son Christopher and daughter Christa at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Doughton Park, Mile Marker 241, on the Blue Ridge Parkway (weather permitting). If anyone wishing to attend the service needs additional information or directions, please call or text Christa Causby at (828) 260-2527.

