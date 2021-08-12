Robert "Bud" Trice, 75, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.
Bud was born on March 7, 1946 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Robert Mershell Trice and the late Peggy Laws Trice.
He graduated from Newland High School and was the Owner and Operator of Bud's Auto Service in Newland for 37 years. Prior to tha,t he owned and operated Newland Sunoco for 12 years. He enjoyed country music and was an avid antiques collector.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Clark Trice; and sister, Christine Trice.
Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Robbin (Dan Caussin) Trice of Newland, NC, and Patricia Trice of Newland; son, Robert Trice of Newland, NC; grandson, Chase Rivers of Newland, NC; two brothers, Ray (Nan) Trice of Orange City, FL, and Earl (Jackie) Trice of Newland, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services for Robert "Bud" Trice will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Robert "Nub" Taylor officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the folks at Smokey Ridge Rehabilitation Center and the Davita Dialysis Center in Spruce Pine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Daniel Boone Bear Club, Avery Humane Society or to the local charity of your choice
