Robert "Bob" Merle Hull, age 79, Pineola, NC passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Cranberry House in Newland.
He was born on July 24, 1940, in Washington, Pa., to the late Lon Merle Hull and Sarah Annabelle Ealy Hull.
Bob was a member of Linville Central Rescue Squad. He enjoyed working in the garden, growing vegetables and flowers. He also had a passion for antiquing and bird watching. Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends and they will miss him dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Daughter: Gail Gill (Ken Thomas) of Titusville, Fla.; one Son: Robert (Kathy) Hull, Jr. of Centreville, Va.; three Brothers: Thomas Hull of Daytona, Fla., George (Arlene) Hull of Beaufort, SC., and David Hull of Rapid City, SD.; six Grandchildren: Robert (Alaina) Merle Hull III of Cary, NC, Joshua (Katrina) Gill of Bumpass, Va., Jesse (Cristal) Gill of Locust Grove, Va., Adrienne Lewis of Richmond, Va., Eric Lewis of Centreville, Va., and Kyle Lewis of Centreville, Va.; two Great grandchildren: Eloise and Florence Hull, both of Cary, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bob and his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary, will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Cotton Ray officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow immediately after the service at Calloway Cemetery.
The Hull family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Cranberry House and Medi Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hull family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
