Robert (Bob) L. Setzer, age 83, of Newland, NC passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1936, in Burlington, NC, a son of the late Lonnie Milton Setzer and the late Verna Colbert Setzer.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother: Ted and Nephew: Clay Setzer.
Bob was a wonderful father and dedicated provider. He will be dearly missed. He loved to laugh, joke, and sing. He loved golf. He loved to listen to all kinds of music and was an avid reader.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 57 years: Patti Dorton Setzer; Daughter: Jennifer Setzer of Chapel Hill, NC; Son: Robert (Linda) Setzer, Jr. of Clayton, NC; Son: Michael (Teresa) Lanier of Charlotte, NC; Brother: Jerry (Carolyn) Setzer of Spartanburg, SC; Sister: Sherl (Jack) Coneybear of Denver, NC.
A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC at a later date.
Bob's family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Land Harbor Security Team, especially Mark Phillips; the dedicated and professional services of Avery Co. EMS; the staff of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center, especially Brooke and Jenni; dear friends Terry Chappell, Roger Church and Aleta Daniels-Field.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avery Co. EMS, P.O. Box 1105, Newland, NC 28657 or to a charity of your choice in Bob's memory.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Setzer family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
