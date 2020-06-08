During the evening hours of Friday, June 5, 2020, Mr. Robert “Bob” Burns Wessinger Jr., age 66 of Morganton, NC, departed from this life during a brief illness at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. The son of the late Robert Wessinger Sr. and Dorothy Pickard French, he was born on Aug. 27, 1953 in Amarillo, Texas.
Having retired from the United States Air Force, Bob was a quiet and reserved individual. He always remained positive and tried his best to always surround himself with positivity. Gifted with a servant’s heart, Bob could be found helping those in need in any way he could. In leisure, he enjoyed the mountains where he called home, and seeing the majestic eagles whenever he had the chance. A manager of CVS, restaurants and gas stations, Bob’s career led him to Blue Moon Estate Sales of Hickory, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Bob was a simple man; a devoted husband, loving father, step-father, brother, grandfather and friend. He touched many lives in his lifetime and will be deeply missed by all who had the chance to know him.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his loving Wife: Janet Benfield Wessinger; five Children: April Wilson (Ashley), Scott Wessinger (Sara), Robert Wessinger (Kaity), Phillip Wessinger, and Bobby Wessinger. He also leaves behind one Stepson: Cody Johnson; one Brother and one Sister: Jimmy Wessinger and Candice Wessinger; as well as nine Grandchildren: Lauryn, Wyatt and Gavin Wilsion, Kaitlyn and Aiden Wessinger, Donovan Bennett, Daphne and James Wessinger, and Kali Goodwin; and one special Niece: Summer Grace.
A funeral service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Rev. Vincent White officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will occur Wednesday afternoon at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. Full Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
