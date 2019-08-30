Rick Wise, age 68, of Nebo, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 14, 1951, in Marion, NC, a son of the late Sheriff of Burke Co. Alvin Wise and the late Clara Calhoun Wise.
He was preceded in death by his Parents and his Wife: Janice Freeman Wise, and the Mother of his daughter: Terrie Huffman.
Rick was a member of Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed trout fishing in Montana, Westerns, NASCAR, Fords and 'Gunsmoke.' Rick was able to meet and shake Roy Acuff's hand backstage at the Grand Ole Opry during his brother David's performance and he truly cherished that memory. He sang in the The Ridgeway Quartet for many years. Rick also worked for the Avery Co. Sheriff's Office for 15 years.
Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Misty (Adam) Shane of Candler, NC; Granddaughter: Shelby Brooke Craig of Asheville, NC; Granddaughter: Brittany Umphlett of Spruce Pine, NC; Brother: David (Tammy) Wise of Nebo, NC; Brother: Ernie (Cynthia) Wise of Nebo, NC; Niece: Jennifer Smith; Nephews: Myron Wise, Blake Wise, Robbie Wise, and Jensen Wise.
Funeral Services for Rick Wise will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Lingerfelt officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. up until the service hour at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow with Color Guard Honors at Jonas Ridge Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to: Care Partners of McDowell Co., Nurse Tonya Harris, and Ernie and Cynthia Wise for the loving care that they gave Rick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Care Partners of McDowell Co., 575 Airport Rd. Marion, NC 28752.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wise family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Rick and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
