Richard Lee Highsmith, age 61, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away surrounded by friends and loved ones on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Richard was born in Taylor, Ga., to the late Jaydebee and Peggy Butler Highsmith.
Richard was a loving husband, uncle, cousin and friend with a very outgoing personality. He had worked as a saw mill operator, having worked for four years at Shoun Lumber and was of the Baptist faith. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved visiting with his friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his Wife of five years: Mary Jo Greene Highsmith, of the home; two Brothers: Bill Highsmith (Rachel) and Frank Highsmith; a Sister: Gloria Guy (Matt); his Nieces and Nephews: Billie Highsmith, Brandy Highsmith, Jeff Highsmith and Chris Highsmith and Brad Guy; and a special Cousin: Jody Bell (Sheryl). Several other cousins and dear family also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard Lee Highsmith will be conducted at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain, Tenn., with Pastor Tim Hughes officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tim and Sandra Hughes and the congregation of Cove Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon in the chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow in the Captain Nelson Cemetery in the Ripshin Community of Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be Chris Highsmith, Jeff Highsmith, Frank Highsmith, Jody Bell, William Bell and Carlos Lambert. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Barlow, Richard Bundy, Terry Hughes, John Ingram and Derick Hughes.
The family would like to especially thank the Sycamore Shoals Hospital emergency staff and to the Caring Hearts team for the love and care shown to Richard during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Mary Jo Highsmith to help cover medical expenses accrued during Richard’s illness.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Highsmith and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
