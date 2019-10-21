Richard Eng, age 74, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after an admirable battle with cancer due to Agent Orange.
A native of Poughkeepsie, NY, he was a son of the late Larry and Helen Eng. He was also preceded in death by his Daughter: Jada Daniels, who passed away in July; his Father and Mother-in-law: Ramey and Essie Beam; Brothers: Frank and Kenneth Eng; Nephew: Kyle Eng and a Brother-in-law: Franklin Tse.
Richard was a highly decorated US Army Veteran. He was part of the specialized air assault operations defense team known as the “Screaming Eagles” in the 101st Airborne Division of the Vietnam Era where he served under his personal friend, General Westmoreland. Richard was a chef in Poughkeepsie, NY, Charlotte, then Spruce Pine, becoming co-owner and chef of Beam’s Restaurant. He brought to the surrounding area an introduction to ethnic foods, which opened the door to other cultures.
Some of his interests included fishing, water sports, flea markets and dogs, especially his grandson’s dog, Stone, who would come and stay with him at the Medical Center. He will always be remembered as a humble, kind, generous and quiet man who loved helping other people and was loved deeply by all who knew him. He always greeted everyone with a smile and was very fond of and respected by his friends of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 50 years: Berenda Beam Eng; Son-in-law who he loved and admired: Chris Daniels; Grandchildren whom he adored: Maddi and Mason Daniels; Sister: Norma Tse of Southwest Ranches, Fla.; and special Sister-in-law: Barbara Stradley of Statesville. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Rev. Wallace Wise will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Military graveside honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn.
The family is especially fond and grateful to the staff of the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center and requests memorial donations be made to them at Lamont Street, Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
