Richard E. Johnson Jr. passed away at Transitions Hospice Care after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia. Since retirement, he and his wife have lived in a home, they built, on the outskirts of Newland, in the Cow Camp Community.
He was born in Atlanta, and grew up in Lakewood, Ohio; graduating from Lakewood High School. His education continued at the University of Minnesota, in the School of Journalism, where he became photo editor of the campus publications, Gopher yearbook and Minnesota Daily Newspaper.
He met his future wife, Pat Ryan, during this time, who was also attending the University School of Journalism. Later, he worked as a night manager for the Minneapolis United Press Photo Bureau.
Military service came next. He entered the army as a paratrooper and photographer, with the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, NC, making training films for recruits. After he left the army, he worked on post for the Ft. Bragg Post Photo Lab. He won several awards for his still photos and was honored to earn national awards for his training films.
During retirement, photography became his hobby. He belonged to the Fayetteville Camera Club. Favored photo subjects were scenic mountain views. Dick also grew Christmas trees, skied, made wine, “played with his HO trains,” read anything he could learn from, and designed lighting for the Fayetteville Little Theater.
Forever interested in preserving steam-powered locomotives and railroads, he joined the National Railway Historical Society. He and Pat rode trains throughout the United States, keeping a journal through means of his pictures. Dick joined the Cape Fear Model Railroaders and built train models and designed layouts for his own models to run on.
His family of four traveled to many places throughout the years, visiting historical sites and museums whenever possible, camping, hiking, and rowing on lakes with a boat that he built. Years later, his granddaughter and her friends would attend “Camp Johnson;” partaking in these same adventures.
He lived a great life. He and Pat retired to Avery County because of their love for the mountains. Their neighbors welcomed them and taught them how to cope with the rigors of mountain living, from learning how to dam their water spring to chopping and splitting wood to burn in their wood furnace.
Dick was preceded in death by his Father: Richard E. Johnson; and Mother: Minnie Marie Parent. Surviving are his Wife: Patricia Dee, of Newland and Raleigh; Son: Richard Patrick Johnson of Youngsville, NC; Daughter: Patricia Johnson Marks and husband Curtis Marks of Raleigh, NC and his only Grandchild: Brittany Lynn Marks of New York City.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Fletcher Presbyterian Church, 1578 Cow Camp Road, Newland, NC at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Memorial contributions may be given to Fletcher Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 250, Newland, NC 28657, Avery County Morrison Library, P.O. Box 250, Newland, NC 28657, or Parkinson’s Research Foundation by clicking to parkinsonhope.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.