My Love, Richard Brewer, has gone home to be with the Lord and his beloved parents, Margaret and Jim Brewer, on November 16, 2019.
Hunting no more, in fields of green he awaits his love: Kimberly; Children: Destiny, Mitchell, Jordan, Star and Zane; Grandchildren: Elijah, Annie, Noah, Akasia and River; all 13 nieces and nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews, and the many in need of advice, tough love or a place to lay their heads.
Bud’s Auto has retired his greasy green shirt; his hands are finally clean.
There will be a celebration of his life to be held this spring at our home in the pasture surrounded by his pigs, chickens and many flowers he loved to plant.
All who loved him are welcome. Dress requirements are tie-dye, pink or grease!
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brewer family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Richard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
