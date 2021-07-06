Revona Elaine Street, 66, of Roan Mountain, Tn., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Abingdon, VA.
She was born on January 8, 1955 in Banner Elk, NC to Audrey Markland and the late Charles Birchfield.
Revona loved to read and shop. She enjoyed collecting nick knacks. Revona also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Revona is survived by, sons, David Blair of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Neal Thompson of Roan Mountain, TN ; brother, Charlie Birchfield of Roan Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Sherry and Heather Birchfield, Dalton Blair and Destiny Leblanc; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Elk Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the Street family at www.rsfh.net.
The care of Revona and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.