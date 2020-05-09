Rev. Reed Callahan, age 75 of Cranberry, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Jess and Arlina Burns Callahan. He was also preceded in death by a Brother: J.W. Callahan. Reed was a loving pastor, husband, father and grandfather, and loved to hunt, fish, and ride motorcycles with his children and grandchildren. He was also a Navy Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. Reed was a former pastor at four different churches over the years, but he spent 19 years at Open Door Baptist Church.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 53 years: Linda Grindstaff Callahan; Son: Darrell Callahan; Daughter: Shane Guichard and husband, Pastor Juan Poncho Guichard; Grandsons: Jordan, James Reed, and John Robert Callahan, and Jadon Guichard; Great-granddaughter: Kennedi Callahan; Step-grandson: Timothy Tolly; Sisters: Anita Daniels and Angela Jones. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11, at Open Door Baptist Church, with Pastors Bryan Griffith and Juan Poncho Guichard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
