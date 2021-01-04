Rev. Dr. Kenneth Harper, 67, of Linville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Morgantown, WV, he was a son of the late Coy and Virgina Rose Harper. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Harper and father and mother-in-law, Rev. Elmer and Ruby Casteel and multiple brother and sisters-in-law. Kenneth received a Doctor of Philosophy in Theology from Christian Bible College. He was a loving and patient father of three girls and a doting Papaw.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Martha Casteel Harper; daughters: Lori Harper (BJ Schadewald), Candi Buchanan (Aaron) and Amy Caviness (Patrick); three-grandchildren: Christopher David Huskins, Nathaniel Cole Huskins and Mahala Elisabeth Caviness; three grandchildren of the heart: Nola June Browning, Lizy James Browning and Melody Casas. Numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. Pastors Jeff Casteel, Bryant Madren and Kevin Brouillette will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Patrick Caviness, Aaron Buchanan, BJ Schadewald, Jeff Johnson, William Costner, John Hicks, Bill Daniels and Joe White. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Christopher Huskins, Nate Huskins, Mahala Caviness, Melody Casas, Men of Linville EMC, Casteel Family, Harper Family and many friends and fellow pastors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Linville EMC at P.O. Box 311, Linville, NC 28646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777, donations can also be made on their website at hospiceblueridge.com. To send online condolences, please visit www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.