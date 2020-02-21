Regina Ann Warren Ledford, age 60, of Avery County, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of Revonda Singleton Warren Ollis and the late Floyd Warren. Regina was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church who was a loving and faithful Christian woman. She enjoyed joking, playing around and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving is her Mother and Step-father: Revonda and Johnny Ollis; her loving Husband of 45 years: Billy Ledford; Daughters: Billie Jean Gentry and husband, Eric and Bobbie Bailey and husband, Jerry, of Elk Park; Son: William Ledford and wife, Melinda, of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Sisters: Tamatha Gwyn and husband, Robert, of Jonas Ridge, Pamela Oliver and husband, Gregg, of Hickory and Melissa Ollis and husband, Rusty, also of Hickory; Brothers: Douglas Warren and wife, Leisa, of Portland, Tenn., and Wayne Ollis and husband, Lee, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and Grandchildren: Tyler Gentry (Kayla), Jarred Gentry, Hunter Bailey, Adrina Ledford and Zathan Ledford. Numerous friends and her church family also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in the Buchanan Cemetery. Rev. Cameron Dula will officiate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.