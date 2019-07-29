Rebecca Turner DiDato

Rebecca Lynn Turner DiDato, the wife of James Didato of Bluffton, SC, passed away July 23, 2019, and is now in the palm of the Father’s Hand.
Becky was born on May 2, 1975, in Boynton Beach, Fla., to David and Linda Turner, Becky worked for Publix for 25 years in South Florida and Hilton Head Island, SC. She loved 80s music and was an avid fan and follower of New Kids on the Block. Her joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her nieces Macie, Lucy and Rachel, and her nephew Ben.
Becky is survived by her Husband: James DiDato of Bluffton, SC; Parents: David and Linda Turner of Elk Park, NC; a Brother: Chris Turner and wife Caroline, of Elk Park, NC; Uncles: John McCurdy of Mount Pleasant, Tenn.; Tony McCurdy and wife Miranda of Miamisburg, Ohio; Robert McCurdy of Whiteville, Tenn.; Bill McCurdy and wife Tammy of Pineville, W. Va.; Daniel Turner of Tampa, Fla.; Aunts: Debbie Annis and husband Tedd of Delray Beach, Fla.; Rebecca Hunter and husband James of Hope, AK.; Denise Spreen and husband Doug of Fort Mill, SC; Debbi Ross and husband Harold of Dandridge, Tenn.; Diane Worsham and husband Gene of New Market, Tenn.; Donna Kowalski and husband Eddie of Huntersville, NC; Mother-in-law: Claudia Terese of Cheshire, Ct.; Father-in-law: Michael DiDato of Charleston, SC; Brother-in-law: Rosario DiDato of Hilton Head Island, SC.
Becky is preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents: Donald and Doris Turner; Maternal Grandparents: Jack and Loretta McCurdy; Uncle: Douglas Turner and Step-Father-in-law: David Terese.
Special thank you to Paul Cole, Gary Edwards, Debbie and Cheryl Osterman. We truly appreciate the prayers and support of her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless brothers and sisters in Christ.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Heaton Christian Church in Elk Park, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the DiDato family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Rebecca and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.