Mr. Raymond Odell Hicks, 79, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born June 21, 1940 in Watauga County, N.C., he was a son of the late Raymond Floyd Hicks and Bonnie Victoria Harris Hicks. Raymond was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church and was a retired carpenter and meat cutter. Mr. Hicks worked for Wilkie Construction, A&P Grocery and the Thrift Food Center. Raymond also enjoyed making churches from matchsticks and wood chimes.
He is survived by one Daughter: Bonita Wilcox and husband, Billy, of Vilas; two Sons: Robert Bob Hicks of Gatlinburg, TN and Mikeal Hicks of Elk Park; and four Grandchildren: Luke Wilcox of Vilas, Matthew Hicks and fiancé Tanya McCloud of Mountain City, TN, and Jake and Kevin Hicks of Gatlinburg, TN; and one Brother: William Filmore Buck Hicks of Elk Park.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his Wife: Goldie Blanche Presnell Hicks; one Sister: Iva Lee Presnell; and one Brother: Doyle Hicks.
Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Odell Hicks will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Flat Springs Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Bryan Miller. Burial will follow in the Hicks Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. At other times friends may call at the home of Mikeal Hicks, 214 Coy Harris Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hicks Family Cemetery, c/o Mikeal Hicks, 214 Coy Harris Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hicks family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.