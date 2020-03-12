Raymond Pritchard, 94, died peacefully at the Katie B. Reynolds Hospice Home on March 6, 2020, following a period of declining health.
A son of Willard Jackson Pritchard and Emma Maltba Pritchard, Raymond Jackson Pritchard was born at home Aug. 15, 1925, in Avery County, NC. He was a WWII and Korean War veteran who earned a BA degree in business from Tulane University while serving in the US Navy. During his second term of service, he attained the rank of lieutenant and was executive officer of the USS Benowa. Raymond married Anita Jean Evans on Jan. 1, 1947, in Newton, NC. Jean and Raymond resided in Winston-Salem since 1958, and attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church as long as their health permitted. Raymond retired from the US Postal Service. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 70 years, and five sisters.
Surviving are Son: David; Daughter-in-law: Robin Lieser; Grandchildren: Jackson and Eileen Pritchard; two Sisters; and one brother. Raymond and David were housemates since Jean's death in 2017.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Hutton Street, with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. The family received friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service.
