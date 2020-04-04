Raymond Eggers, age 77, of Hampton Creek Road, Roan Mountain, Tenn., a native and former resident of Avery County, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn.
Raymond was born March 17, 1943, in Avery County, a son of the late Ray and Ruth Bowles Eggers. He was a retired truck driver, and attended Valley Haven Baptist Church in Banner Elk.
Raymond is survived by his Companion: Barbara Watson of the home; two Sons: Michael Scott Eggers and wife, Debbie of Elk Park, and Shane Eggers and wife, Shana, of Elizabethton; two Brothers: James "Sam" Eggers and wife, Jan, of Leesburg, Fla., and Michael Eggers and wife, Linda, of Banner Elk; two Granddaughters: Brittany Marie Eggers of Lost Cove, NC, and Harley Rayann Eggers of Banner Elk; and two Grandsons: Dustin Eggers of Banner Elk, and William Lambert Eggers of California. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three Brothers: Homer, Eddie, and Pat Eggers.
Funeral arrangements for Raymond Eggers are incomplete at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eggers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
