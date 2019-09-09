Raymond Calhoun, 93, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 8, 2019, at the VA at Mountain Home, Johnson City. Born Nov. 25, 1925, in Avery County, NC to the late Roy E. Calhoun and Oma Johnson Cheyney, Raymond was a proud World War II veteran who served in the United States Navy. He served in both the European and Pacific Theaters on the USS Chinaberry, a net tender ship. He was retired as a supervisor with Unisys Corporation of Bristol.
Raymond was an active member and elder emeritus of the Hampton Christian Church and a lifetime member of Hampton Masonic Lodge 750.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Pearl Cates Calhoun; five Brothers: Roy Calhoun, Jr., Edgar Calhoun, Russell Calhoun, John Calhoun, and Harvey Calhoun; one Sister: Jerry Ann Calhoun.
Survivors include his Son: Dr. Larry Calhoun and wife Kathy, of Johnson City; a Daughter: Lisa Calhoun Hall and husband Jeff, of Kingsport; three Grandchildren: Whitney Calhoun Goetz and husband John, of Nashville, Dr. McKenzie Calhoun Highsmith and husband Akiah, of Johnson City, Nathan Hall and wife Meghan, of Abingdon, Md.; three Great Grandsons: George Calhoun Goetz, Theodore Lee Goetz, and Mason Ray Hall; one Sister: Jean Carroll; four Sisters-in-law: Helen Cates, Nell Cates, Penny Calhoun, and Gloria Calhoun; several Nieces and Nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Raymond Calhoun will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray, Tenn., with Mr. Nathan Hall, Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, and Dr. L.D. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A military graveside service and interment will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Active pallbearers will be John Carter, Dennis Carter, Ron Calhoun, Bobby McClain, Wayne McClain, Maurice Shell, Roger Shepard, and Tony Church. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Hampton Christian Church. Active pallbearers are requested to assemble at Crossroads Christian Church at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday and Mountain Home National Cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Raymond to the Hampton Christian Church, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton, TN. 37658.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel of Elizabethton is serving the Calhoun family.
