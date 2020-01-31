Ray J. Ripper

A longtime resident of Swarthmore, Ray Ripper passed away on January 21 from complications of Parkinson's disease, at home at Rose Tree Place in Media. He was 86.
Ray was born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Clifton, NJ, to Gertrude and Frederick Ripper. He was raised in the nearby town of Ridgewood before attending Duke University for two years, initially intending to study medicine.
From 1953 to 1955, Ray served in U.S. Army Intelligence in Korea. After his discharge from the army, he followed his passion for art and enrolled at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., receiving a B.F.A. in Graphic Art and Illustration in 1963.
That degree led Ray to a career in graphic design at Time-Life Books, where he worked for more than 25 years, both in New York City and, later, Alexandria, Va. He received numerous awards for his designs of many of Time-Life's most popular series, including the Life Library of Photography.
Ray met his wife, Barbara Fleming, at Time-Life in Alexandria. They married in 1978 and shared a loving and full life together, both in Alexandria and Swarthmore. Ray was a man of many passions, including his family, art, music, travel, literature and the outdoors.
In retirement, he devoted himself to volunteering, serving as a docent at the Rosenbach Library in Philadelphia, and as president of the board of the Camphill School, a school for children with special needs in Glenmoore, Pa. He also regularly attended Swarthmore Friends Meeting and was active in local organizations supporting the arts.
Ray is survived by his Wife: Barbara, and their Sons: Noah, of Swarthmore, and Tim, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and two Children from a previous marriage: Nina Barrier of Boone, NC and Michael Ripper of Kingsport, Tenn. He also is survived by two grandsons.
A memorial service is planned for later in the spring.
Donations may be made to The Camphill School online or via check to: The Camphill School, Attn: Development Office, 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, Pa. 19343; or to CADES online or via check to: CADES, 401 Rutgers Avenue, Swarthmore, Pa. 19081
