Ray Eugene Arnett age 74, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC.
He was born in Avery County, NC on July 1, 1945, to Wesley Arnett and Gladys Cole Arnett.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnett family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Ray and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
