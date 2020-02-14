Randall McKinney, age 63 of Blackberry Lane, Bakersville, NC, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. He was self employed in his family business, McKinney Lumber, where he enjoyed woodworking, making custom flooring and paneling. His work is featured in many homes and businesses in the surrounding area. Randall was a simple man who enjoyed golfing, fishing, his dogs, and Carolina football. He loved to listen to Neil Young music.
He was preceded in death by his Mother: Frances Goforth McKinney, and his Grandparents: Dewey and Elsie McKinney.
Survivors include his Father and Stepmother: Marvin McKinney (Suzanne), one Brother: Ronald McKinney; special Nephews who were like sons to him: Morgan McKinney (Summer), and Mitchell McKinney; his Girlfriend and caregiver: Susie Harris, Great nieces and nephews: Landon, Layla, Locke, Shalea, Sawyer, and Isla McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home, with Jim Sutton, Mark McKinney, and William Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the McKinney family.
