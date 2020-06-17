Rachel Hale Dicken

Rachel H. Dicken, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. Rachel was born in Ft. Pierce, Fla., to the late Ray and Eleanor Melson Hale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Brother: David Allen Hale.
Rachel was a homemaker, who was known as “Momma Rachel” to the children she babysat, which numbered over forty eight kids over the years. She was extremely well organized and had a servant’s heart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist for the past 12 years and was a Bible-based prayer warrior, always willing to lend a hand and say a prayer for anyone who needed it. Rachel taught Children’s Sunday School Class, children’s music programs, served as children’s director and also served at Hales Community Ministry, she also went to Belize and Peru on several mission trips. Rachel held women’s bible study at Lynwood in the Lynn Ridge apartment complex. Rachel also worked with the prison ministry in Roan Mountain. In total, she and her husband had totaled over 40 years of ministry. Her husband, Buddy, served as a minister of music and the youth groups. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rachel collected lambs, enjoyed cross stitching, reading and cooking for family and friends.
Those left to cherish and continue her legacy include her loving and devoted Husband of 56 years and nine days: Buddy Dicken, of the home; two Daughters: Tammy Dicken, of Greeneville and Michele Elliott and husband Jason, of Elizabethton; a Son: Bobby Dicken, also of Elizabethton; a Granddaughter: Sara Elliott, of Elizabethton; Lynn Delp Cribb, whom she thought of as a daughter and her husband, Paul, of Winston Salem, NC; a Brother: Daniel Hale and wife Martha, of White Springs, Fla.; and a Sister-in-law: Beverly Johnson, of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends also survive.
A service to honor the life of Rachel H. Dicken will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Ron Owens, officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Gerald Frederick, Mark Hale and Betsy Griffis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will be private at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank friends, family and church family who have shown their love and support to the family during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Hales Ministries, 1301 Arney Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Rachel and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton
