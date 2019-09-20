Preacher Bud Parker

Fenton Sydney (Bud) Parker, age 80, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
He was born on June 16, 1939, in Avery County, NC, a son of Arnold and Kate Parker.
He was preceded in death by his Father: Arnold Parker; Mother: Kate Elizabeth Parker; Brother: Richard Arnold (Dick) Parker.
Bud was born and raised in the town of Newland, NC. Bud served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962 as a Sonarman 2nd Class Petty Officer E-5.
After his discharge in 1962, he met and married Mildred Grace Blair and soon moved to Charlotte, NC, where they lived for eight years while working in electronics and as a plant supervisor. While there, he served at Shopton Road Baptist Church as deacon and Sunday school teacher. It was during those years that Bud surrendered to the call to preach the gospel, and later received a bachelor degree from Liberty University and Louisiana Theological Seminary.
This call eventually led him to move back to the mountains in 1970, where he started Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC. Bud pastored this church faithfully for 38 years. His zeal for the Lord and love for others led his life to have a powerful influence on countless people throughout his ministry. He will always be remembered for pastoring "the biggest little church" in western North Carolina.
His pastor's heart touched many lives as he cared for each and every individual in his congregation. After his retirement from Faith Baptist in 2008, Bud and Mildred moved to Asheboro, NC, where he served as Associate Pastor at Fayetteville Street Baptist Church. In 2016 Bud moved to Roan Mountain, Tenn., where he enjoyed his front porch and his beloved mountains.
Bud's larger than life personality, quick wit and generous heart will be sorely missed.
Preacher Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 57 years: Mildred Blair Parker of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Daughters: Angela (Bryan) Stoeltzing of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Melody (Eric) Johnson of Asheboro, NC; Shelia (Jon) Dresbach of Asheboro, NC; Amy (Rev. Michael) Edwards of Kannapolis, NC; Sister: Pam (Rick) Farrish of Carrollton, Ga.; Brother: Randall (Carolyn) Parker of Greenfield, Ind.; 10 Grandchildren; Four Great-Grandchildren; numerous Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Services for Preacher Bud will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, beginning at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain, with Pastor Geren Street, Dr. Randy Parker and Dr. Bruce Dickerson officiating.
The private graveside will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parker family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Fenton and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
