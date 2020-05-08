Phillip Kelly Rhyne, 57, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Glen Alpine, NC, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. Services are pending.
Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
