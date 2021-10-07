Philip Roy Myers passed from this life peacefully at home on, October 6, 2021, from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Ironically, his favorite book as a child was the biography of Lou Gehrig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Oscar Myers and Viola Peyton Myers; stepmother, Lura Myers; older brother, Ralph Myers; sister-in-law, Mary Myers; nephews, Scott Myers, & Jim Stortz.
Phil was born September 27, 1942, in Norwood, Ohio. He graduated Norwood HS at the age of 16 and was inducted to the Norwood Hall of Fame in 2019.
He began his working career at United Dairy Farmers at age 16. He attended Ohio University before working full time for Carl H Lindner at age 19. He graduated University of Cincinnati night school, paying for his own education.
While at UC, Phil met Julie Poindexter on a blind date. They married December 31, 1963, and had two children, S. Beth Welsh (Chris Welsh), Carl P. Myers, and four grandchildren, Abby C. Ruehlmann, Sydney V. Ruehlmann, Richard C. Ruehlmann, Courtney J. Ruehlmann.
His entire career, Phil worked for Lindner-owned businesses, retiring as Senior Executive Vice President and Board Member of The Provident Bank exactly 40 years to the day from joining Loveland Mutual.
Phil was a lifelong Christian, and generously shared his time and talents in service to his churches: Armstrong Chapel United Methodist, Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, NC, and Waikoloa Community Church, Hawaii.
He served his community as a Board member for the Cincinnati Zoo & Zoo Foundation, Drake Hospital, Tri-State Warbird Museum, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Union Savings Bank and Allocation Committee of the United Way of Gr. Cinti.
Phil was a longtime member and former chairman of the Camargo Hunt Club. He was a member of Kenwood Country Club, Queen City Club and The Camargo Club.
The past 20+ years, Phil and Julie enjoyed summers at their home in Banner Elk, NC, where Phil served as board member for the Elk River Club, Lees-McRae College, and Grandfather Home for Children.
He played Little League baseball as a youth and was a Reds season ticket holder for over 30 years. He played golf, poker, and bridge, and he and Julie traveled the world with family and friends.
Phil loved people and loved helping people. He had many friends, and he was truly interested in each of their lives. As one friend said, “Even at a time when he had every reason to be thinking solely of his personal health he was thinking of others. It’s a testament to his strength of character, his kindness and his spirit of devotion to others.”
Celebration of Life Service, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church, 5125 Drake Road, Cincinnati, OH (45243).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH (45220), or The Philip Myers & Julia Myers endowed scholarship fund at Lees McRae College, P.O. Box 128, Banner Elk, NC (28604).
Condolences may be shared with the family through ThomasJustinMemorial.com.