Phebe Buchanan, age 88, of Newland, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Wade and Minnie Buchanan English and wife of the late Edgar Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by her Sisters: Ruth Pittman, Annie English, Nell English, Edna English and Lucy Higgins; and Brothers: Ralph, Salis, Floyd, Loyd and Troy English.
Phebe was a member of Minneapolis Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel music, shopping, doing crafts and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving is her Son: Eddie Buchanan and wife, Jenny; Daughter: Lois Taylor and husband, Charles, both of Avery County; Grandchildren: David Taylor and wife, Marlene, Allen Fair and wife, Biethany, and Amy Hollar; and Great-grandchildren: Braylon Taylor, Megan Taylor, Garrett LaPrade, Nicholas LaPrade, Chloe Fair and Hunter Fair. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Private services will be held in Minneapolis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Ed Buchanan Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to Medi-Home Hospice at PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.