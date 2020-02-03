Mr. Perry Lee Presnell, age 86, of Perry Presnell Road, Banner Elk, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, in Lexington. Born June 13, 1933, in Watauga County, he was a son of Lewis and Cora Price Presnell. Perry was a member of Charity Baptist Church. He had many, many friends and one God. He loved to fellowship with people over a good meal, anywhere and anytime, sharing his love of the Lord. Mr. Perry enjoyed his life time career in carpentry and construction.
He is survived by his Daughter: Carol Langston and husband, Roger, of Lexington; Step-son: Dennis Presnell and wife, Betty, of Union, SC; and several Step-grandchildren: including Little Den. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife of 37 years: Bertha Ward Presnell; Sisters: Rosie Hopkins, Ella Reece and Novella Presnell; and Brothers: Andrew Jack Presnell and Richard W. Presnell.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Lee Reece.
The family received friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. prior to services at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services followed at the Presnell Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Charity Baptist Church, 261 Dave Greene Rd., Vilas, NC 28692, or to the Presnell Cemetery Fund, 2830 Flat Springs Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622.
