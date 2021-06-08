On the evening of May 22, 2021, at the age of 88, Peggy Cornett McCumber slipped ever so peacefully from this life to enter into her eternal home in Heaven.
Although, she succumbed to Alzheimer’s, after living with the devastating disease for 20 years, Peggy will be remembered for her witty and clever personality. She always made a person feel at ease in her presence, treating them like family. In fact, during the 11 years that she resided at the Cranberry House, she was fondly referred to as “Mamaw.”
Peggy was a native of Avery County and spent most of her time there, with the exception of a 10 span when she lived in Madisonville, KY with her husband Bob. She was the daughter of the late founding pastor and well-known Bishop James & Ethel Nance Cornett, of the Church of Jesus Christ, in Newland, where she was a lifelong member and sang and played the guitar. She was a very talented woman and even wrote a few songs. In fact, a prominent singer-songwriter was visiting the church and heard her sing one night and commented about her beautiful, unique voice and that she should go into recording! Apart from her music ability, Peggy was very prudent and got her real-estate license when she was in her late forties, working until Alzheimer’s ended her career.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCumber; her sister, Marie Cornett; and two special nieces, Patsy Owens Hartley and Rena Owens Valentine. She had five furry children that preceded her, as well, King, Fifi, Pierre, Bobo and Count.
Even though she was an avid dog lover, Peggy’s proudest achievement was her children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to her and those that are left behind to cherish the memory of her outgoing personality and many talents are daughters, Diane Jaynes (Roy) and Judy Owens Vines; grandsons, Jeff Jaynes (Rena), Jerry (Amanda); granddaughters, Stacie Hartley Stewart (Phil), and Tammy Calhoun Marshall; great-grandsons, Jared Jaynes, Bryce Jaynes, Kyle Jaynes, Hayden Jaynes, Benji Stewart, Timmy Stewart (Hollie), James Stewart (Savannah), and Neyland Marshall; and great-great grandson, Harrison Stewart.
Additionally, Peggy had more family members that loved her and will cherish her memory, step-daughter, Judy McCumber Thornton (Dwayne); step-granddaughters, Nicole Harris (Tommy), and Barbara Downing (Jesse); great-granddaughters Emma & Ella Harris; great-grandsons, Logan Blair and Ryan Downing
Celebration of life for Peggy McCumber was conducted at Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, Monday evening at 7 pm with her grandson, the Rev. Jeff Jaynes and Pastor Dave Atkins, officiating. Other family members gave tribute to their mother and grandmother, as well.
Visitation was 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Pall bearers were: Jared Jaynes, Bryce Jaynes, Kyle Jaynes, Benji Stewart, Timmy Stewart, and James Stewart. Honorary pall bearers are Hayden Jaynes and Casey Hartley.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25th, at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery, on White Pine Road, Newland.